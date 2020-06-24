M Night Shyamalan's next to release in July 2021

M Night Shyamalan's untitled thriller will be released in theatres on July 23, 2021, Universal Studios has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was originally scheduled to hit the screens on February 26, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumored that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director. Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project.

The cast includes the likes of Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. The film is part of the director's two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019. Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - "Glass" (2019), "Split" (2017), and "The Visit" (2015), all of which were box office hits.