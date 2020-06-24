Left Menu
Rob Minkoff boards 'How Winston Delivered Christmas' as director, co-producer

Rob Minkoff, known for his direction of the animated classic 'The Lion King,' has been roped in to direct and co-produce the animated adaptation of 'How Winston Delivered Christmas'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:16 IST
Director Rob Minkoff . Image Credit: ANI

Rob Minkoff, known for his direction of the animated classic 'The Lion King,' has been roped in to direct and co-produce the animated adaptation of 'How Winston Delivered Christmas'. The forthcoming movie will be written by 'Claude' creator Alex T. Smith, with Deborah Thorpe, founder of Kelebek Media, as co-producer.

Kelebek Media is an independent UK production house and global children's media business focusing on high-end television and film production has optioned the rights of the property from Macmillan Children's Books, to develop as specials and series. "We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to adapt and expand on this charming, beautifully illustrated story working alongside the incredibly talented Rob Minkoff with his globally impressive track record in leading projects which have created magic for generations of families," Variety quoted Thorpe as saying.

"In 'How Winston Delivered Christmas,' Alex has created a delightful feel-good book already loved by children around the world. We can't wait to collaborate on this beautiful holiday tale together and are super excited that Macmillan Children's Books announced today that Winston's next adventure is already in the pipeline," Thorpe added. While the director, Minkoff, credited Alex to have conjured a delightful cast of characters for "this timeless, classic tale that's brimming with Christmas magic and heartwarming adventure."

The beloved children's book published in 2018, has sold some 72,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into several languages. Other than 'The Lion King,' Rob Minkoff is also widely known for his direction of family comedy 'Stuart Little' sequel, and ' Mr. Peabody & Sherman.'

According to Variety, 'How Winston Delivered Christmas' follows a brave mouse who finds a letter that has been lost on its way to Father Christmas on Christmas Eve, so, with no time to lose, he sets out to deliver it himself in time for Christmas Day. (ANI)

