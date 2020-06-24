Left Menu
Netflix commits to partner with Nigeria's creative industry

Abuja | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:17 IST
Netflix has expressed commitment to partner with talented Nigerian practitioners in the creative industry to showcase their stories on the global stage, according to a news report by 'PM News Nigeria'.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Director of Content Acquisition and Co-Productions in Africa expressed this commitment during a webinar monitored from Abuja on Wednesday.

Amadasun said that the Nigerian movie industry, (Nollywood) has been at the epicenter of the African entertainment industry, creating stars and producing content that has resonated with fans across the continent.

This year, Netflix joins hands with some of Nigeria's most talented creatives to bring their unique stories to the world, and with this newfound access to the global stage, their powerful stories will now enjoy a worldwide audience.

"Great stories come from anywhere in the world and Africa is full of incredible stories that will finally get to share with the world. We have a wealth of fables that have been passed down from generations, and Netflix has a great opportunity to bring those stories to the forefront, which will resonate all over the world,'' he explained.

According to Nollywood Actress and Director, Genevieve Nnaji, the Nigerian creative industry needs strong platforms to support the numerous talents it produces regularly.

"We have amazing talents but we have not had adequate platforms to showcase them across the board. The partnership with Netflix is a good thing, especially for upcoming artists who want a chance. We have so many more stories to tell, " she said.

Some of the productions on the pipeline is the Nigerian Netflix Original, Untitled Akin Omotoso directed by accomplished filmmaker Akin Omotoso.

It stars Kate Henshaw, Ade Layoe, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Joke Silva amongst others.

This six-part series is set in contemporary Nigeria and shot in Lagos.

According to Akin Omotoso, the Netflix partnership is a good opportunity to take Nigerian stories to the whole world.

"It is my firm belief that a great story will always find a receptive audience, regardless of where it is from, or how different the world is from their own reality, "said Omotoso.

"Ultimately, people want great entertainment, compelling storylines, and powerful acting. Netflix represents an incredible opportunity to get Nigerian stories to 190 countries of the world. It is an indescribable moment for the Nigerian production industry, and we are thrilled to share our stories with the world, " he added.

Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife TV, said that the investment by Netflix would help take the Nigerian and African story to a global audience.

"For so long I have been fortunate enough to experience how African content can travel and this investment by Netflix is going to help grow the African creative industry and get our stories out there, "said Abudu.

