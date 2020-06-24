Left Menu
Development News Edition

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

I told him if you don’t colour your greys and also lose all muscles, I will make the film,” he said. Kashyap said that’s how he gathered the cast for his Netflix film “Choked” - Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Viineet Kumar for “Mukkabaaz” and Taapsee Pannu for “Manmarziyaan”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:24 IST
I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and that's his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with "Gangs of Wasseypur" being the apt example. Kashyap said he also likes “the hungry stage” of a new actor as they are willing to put in all the hard work without being prompted.

“I need to sense the real person in my actors. The real person that exists within you is important for me. Rest I leave it to actors, they are intelligent enough to do their homework. That’s how I do my casting,” the director told PTI. “You meet someone and feel ‘Now, I will be able to complete my film’. I would not have made ‘Ugly’ if I had not met Rahul Bhat. I know that he understood the pain of failure. I told him if you don’t colour your greys and also lose all muscles, I will make the film,” he said.

Kashyap said that’s how he gathered the cast for his Netflix film “Choked” - Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Viineet Kumar for “Mukkabaaz” and Taapsee Pannu for “Manmarziyaan”. Kumar had in the past worked with the director on his two-part revenge saga “Gangs of Wasseypur”, which turned eight this week, and anthology film “Bombay Talkies”.

“I told Viineet, if you become a boxer I will make the film. When we were auditioning, Taapsee came to meet scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon and as they kept talking, I realised ‘this is Rumi’. "I offered ‘Choked’ to Saiyami the day I met her as I knew she will pull off the role and I had not even met Roshan, but had seen him in ‘Moothon’.” "Gangs of Wasseypur" , which was populated with a host of characters, is known for giving recognition to many actors be it Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat, whose acting in the recent Amazon Prime Video series “Paatal Lok” was singled out for special praise. Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was an emerging talent at that time, played the lead in the two parts of the film, often just referred by fans as simply "Wasseypur".

Kashyap also repeated his "Sacred Games" actors Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in "Choked". While it was Deshpande's second coming after the Netflix series "Sacred Games" , Subhash had also worked with him on "Raman Raghav 2.0".

Interestingly, both "Raman Raghav 2.0" and "Sacred Games" starred Siddiqui as one of the two leads. The director said he enjoys working with actors when they want to prove themselves.

“If you load them with a script and they are excited about it, they will go the extra mile themselves. All the casting in my films is good,” he added..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US virus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Joh...

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers till Aug 31

Telecom infra company Bharti Infratel on Wednesday decided to push the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. The move comes at a time when the Supreme Court ...

Belgium to reopen pools, cinemas, theme parks from July 1

Belgium will further ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on July 1, allowing swimming pools, theme parks and party venues to reopen, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday, although social distancing measures will remain.Belgians...

Reducing COVID-19 deaths in Thane a priority: new civic chief

Ensuring availability of beds in hospitals and bringing down COVID-19 fatalities in Thane will be the priorities for newly-appointed municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma who took charge on Wednesday. Sharma, who replaced Vijay Singhal as civ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020