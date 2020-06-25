Left Menu
Valorie Curry, Eddie Izzard board NBC pilot 'Langdon'

The role was famously played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in three movies based on Brown's novels -- "The Da Vinci Code", "Angels & Demons" and "Inferno".

NBC's drama pilot "Langdon" has added actors Valorie Curry and Eddie Izzard to its cast. Ashley Zukerman is playing the titular role, based on the character in Dan Brown's bestseller "The Lost Symbol" .

Zukerman, best known for starring in hit HBO series "Succession", will star as Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the pilot. The role was famously played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in three movies based on Brown's novels -- "The Da Vinci Code" , "Angels & Demons" and "Inferno".

The pilot, from CBS Television Studios, Universal TV and Imagine TV, follows the early adventures of Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and avert a global conspiracy. Curry, known for supernatural horror "Blair Witch" , will portray Katherine, a scientist who studies how consciousness can affect the physical world.

"Victoria & Abdul" actor Izzard will essay the role of Peter, the director of the Smithsonian and an influential mover and shaker in Washington, DC. Screenwriters Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, whose credits include "Revenge" and "Scream" , are writing the adaptation of Brown's novel.

The duo will also serve as executive producers along with the author and Imagine's Brian Grazer, Samie Falvey and Anna Culp. Filmmaker Ron Howard, who directed Hanks in the three films, is also attached as an executive producer.

