David Leitch to direct 'Bullet Train'

Director David Leitch will helm the big-screen adaptation of "Bullet Train", based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Isaka Kotaro. Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like "Deadpool 2" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", will also produce along with Antoine Fuqua who originally developed the project.

Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has penned the script, reported Variety. Kat Samick from Fuqua Films is also attached to produce along with the director and Kelly McCormick ( "Atomic Blonde" ) through their company 87North.

Brittany Morrissey will executive produce the film for Sony Pictures.