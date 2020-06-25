Left Menu
Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for "paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:16 IST
Image shared by actor Sonam Kapoor while wishing Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for "paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies." Sharing two affectionate pictures with the 'Judwaa' actor, Sonam credited Karisma as her "inspiration for hard work, determination and doing things no matter the challenges."

"Thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies, if it weren't for you, we all wouldn't be here.... love you," the 'Aisha' actor wrote. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has proved her mettle in acting far before with films like 'Judwaa', 'Raja Hindustani' and Dil To Pagal Hai' to name a few to her credit.

In her career spanning over 25 years, the national award-winning actor has given many hits to the Hindi cinema industry ad is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Actor Soha Ali Khan, too, shared a throwback picture that saw, the sister duo - Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha with a baby bump, striking a pose for the camera click.

"Happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor !! Hope to see you soon so we can at least take a more up to date picture together" the 'Tum Mile' actor captioned the post. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely video montage, featuring some throwback memories to wish her a very happy birthday.

Starting from the childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that the two had spent together over the years. Kapoor girls are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out and spending time together with their other friends. (ANI)

