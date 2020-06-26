Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre in talks to direct ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

"The Mustang" filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is in negotiations to direct "Lady Chatterley's Lover" adaption for production company 3000 Pictures. "Life of Pi" writer David Magee has adapted the 1928 DH Lawrence novel into a script, reported Variety. The story centers on Lady Chatterley, a rich woman married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. She engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible.

The novel has been previously adapted into a movie in 1981, with actor Sylvia Kristel, and a 2015 TV version featuring Richard Madden. Laurence Mark along with Blueprint Pictures' Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent is producing the project. Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.