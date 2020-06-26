Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson join comedy 'Shriver'

Actors Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are set to star in comedy movie “Shriver”. The film, also featuring Adhir Kalyan, Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone. Jr and Aja Naomi King, is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Belden.

Michael Maren has penned the script and will also be directing the movie, reported Variety. “The story is set in a small liberal arts college that — desperate to make a splash in the literary world — thinks they have found a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years, Shriver, and invites him to their writer's conference. “Unfortunately, the person they have located is a different Shriver, a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life and has trouble telling the difference between his imagination and reality. With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the college's literary festival, but things come crashing down when the “real” writer shows up to expose him,” the plotline reads. CaliWood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser are producing the project alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman.

Wesley R Sierk, III, John D. Straley and Joseph Panebianco are executive producing. The production on the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume soon.