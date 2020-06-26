Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson join comedy 'Shriver'

“The story is set in a small liberal arts college that — desperate to make a splash in the literary world — thinks they have found a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years, Shriver, and invites him to their writer's conference.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:46 IST
Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson join comedy 'Shriver'

Actors Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are set to star in comedy movie “Shriver”. The film, also featuring Adhir Kalyan, Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone. Jr and Aja Naomi King, is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Belden.

Michael Maren has penned the script and will also be directing the movie, reported Variety. “The story is set in a small liberal arts college that — desperate to make a splash in the literary world — thinks they have found a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years, Shriver, and invites him to their writer's conference. “Unfortunately, the person they have located is a different Shriver, a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life and has trouble telling the difference between his imagination and reality. With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the college's literary festival, but things come crashing down when the “real” writer shows up to expose him,” the plotline reads. CaliWood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser are producing the project alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman.

Wesley R Sierk, III, John D. Straley and Joseph Panebianco are executive producing. The production on the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume soon.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.The operation is currently underway, the police said.On June...

Charity can't be at cost of others; Delhi HC on plea to distribute seized medical equipment

By Sushil Batra A public interest litigation PIL seeking distribution of PPE kits, health kits, face masks, sanitisers confiscated at Delhi Airport was withdrawn on Friday after the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the same obser...

UNHRC calls for investigation on former LTTE leader over 'wholesale recruitment' of child soldiers

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an investigation on former LTTE deputy leader Karuna Amman over the wholesale recruitment of child soldiers for the Tamil separatist group. The UN bodys demand came as Karuna was being probed over ...

Bank fraud: CB carries out searches at 7 locations

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at seven locations, including official and residential premises of Ratul Puri and others, in connection with a case of Rs 787 crore alleged bank fraud involving their company Moser Baer Solar Ltd, offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020