Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a huge demand in South Korea. The series ranked the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

You will be surprised to know that Crash Landing on You is creating miracles in Japan, while fans in South Korea are waiting for Season 2. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan.

According to Sports Kyunghyang (via Allkpop), Crash Landing on You has remained in the Top 10 on the Netflix application in Japan ever since its release in February. The figures show that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring series is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back. Winter Sonata was also a South Korean television drama series that aired on KBS2 in 2002.

Crash Landing on You has become viral on the Internet with many Japanese celebrities stating that they are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. The success of the drama helps revive the hallyu wave in Japan that has been declining for years.

Variety Magazine named Crash Landing on You as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix' and Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. Now the global lovers are desperate to get Season 2 and see the magical romantic representation of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters, Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri (respectively).

The title image of this news recently became viral on the social media that shows Crash Landing on You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin perfect and stylish in their looks. The fans are going insane seeing their pair.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. It is natural for the series creators to take some time for releasing the updates on Season 2. The plot for Season 2 is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

