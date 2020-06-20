Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a huge demand in South Korea and other countries. A new viral picture of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin shows the South Korean stars are looking perfect and stylish in their looks.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is these days one of the most anticipated South Korean drama for the success of Season 1 and the viewers are ardently waiting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on the screen. Hyun Bin's fans in the Philippines are also excited as he joined Philippine telco Smart as an endorser. The 37-year-old actor said in a video release that he was glad to be a part of the telco's roster of endorsers.

"Hello, Philippines! I am Hyun Bin. I am glad to be part of the Smart family. I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart," Hyun Bin said.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected the production works of Crash Landing on You Season 2. The story of Crash Landing on You is about two star crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force.

The South Korean boy brand, BTS just got mentioned in Crash Landing on You. In episode 7, Son Ye-jin's character, Yoon Se-ri took Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) to the hospital as he was injured. When Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok) and his crew raided the hospital to arrest Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri, the latter ran into someone who was asking too many questions. She said that she was well aware that the latter had been watching BTS videos, so she shouldn't talk much and escape.

The show Crash Landing on You mentions Jungkook's name and BTS fans who are called ARMY, are very excited about the whole ordeal.

.@BTS_twt & Jungkook mentioned on Ep 7 of popular K-drama Crash Landing on You👧Unnie I'm Pyongyang's (North Korea) biggest ARMY Hyun Minji👩Oh ok nice to meet you👧Whos your bias?👩What?👧Mine's Jeon Jungkook. He's so charming! Hbu?👩 Ri Jung-Hyukpic.twitter.com/HbgAYFLUFz — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 11, 2020

Also Read: How Song Hye-Kyo's career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview