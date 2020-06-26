Left Menu
Sofia Vergara soars temperature, shares throwback picture with different hairstyle

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara soared the temperature with her throwback picture on Instagram.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:56 IST
Sofia Vergara (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara soared the temperature with her throwback picture on Instagram. According to Fox News, the 47-year-old actor put out a picture in which she wore an animal print top and high waisted animal print shorts. The actor has been rocking a light brown hair colour for the past few decades, but in the throwback photo, she had black hair.

The Colombian actor captioned the photo,"#tbt Los Angeles #blackhair." Her 'Modern Family' costar Jesse Tyler commented, "You aren't going to give me photo credit?"

Model Irina Shayk complimented Vergara with a queen emoji and six heart emojis. Fans also praised the 'Hot Pursuit' star. Other fans also pointed out that Vergara had a strong resemblance to Italian actor Sophia Loren because of the black hair.

During the past few months, Vergara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos. In May, she posted a picture from the 90's when she lived in Miami. In the caption, she used the hashtag "#stayhomemiami" as a cautionary warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. (ANI)

