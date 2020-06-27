Left Menu
Development News Edition

What a comeback, what a show!: Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya

Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series 'Arya,' megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:09 IST
What a comeback, what a show!: Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya
Megastar Salman Khan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series 'Arya,' megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller. Khan took to social media to share a video of himself where he is seen narrating some of the power-packed dialogues from the show before urging people to watch the crime-drama on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the video, Khan is seen modifying some of his superhit dialogues and using them to heap praises on the former Miss Universe. "Swagat to karo Arya ka (Do welcome Arya)...Sushmita ke comeback ka faisla sahi aur boht sahi hi ho skta hai ( Sushmita's decision to comeback can only be good and very good)," he said.

"Arya dekhne ke baad mere paas bhi Sushmita ke lie dialogue hai (even I have a dialogue for Sushmita after watching Sushmita) -- "ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya uske baad mai saare episode dekhe bina mai nahi uthta" (Once I watch the first episode after that I could not resist myself from watching all) -- aap bhi dekhiye Arya (You should also watch 'Arya')" said Khan. Moreover, the video caption posted by Khan on Instagram read: "Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 Lots of love."

The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years. In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...

Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide emp...

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks.Ethiopia, which is building the Grand Ethiopian Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020