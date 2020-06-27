Bihar mofussil town enjoys a memorable day with Nana Patekar

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar spent a day in this dusty mofussil town, interacting with villagers and trying his hands at a plough driven by oxen, before taking part in a cultural programme organized by a central paramilitary force. According to sources in the CRPF, which had invited the national award-winning actor to the function held here, about 100 kms from the state capital, Patekar had reached Patna by air on the previous night and drove to Mokamah in the morning.

Dressed in a simple sky blue kurta and pyjama, he was greeted with patriotic slogans as he stepped out of the vehicle and waved at onlookers eager to catch a glimpse. Known for his philanthropy, Patekar, who has in the past made contributions through a charitable organization he runs to flood-affected areas of Bihar, expressed the desire to see the villages nearby and he was taken to the Aunta panchayat situated close to the CRPF group centre, the venue of the function.

"I came here because I was told this is a land of soldiers and farmers," said the actor, evoking wild applause from the people. A villager fondly gifted him a 'gamcha' (traditional towel) which the actor put proudly on his shoulder, looking every inch a farmer who has spent his life behind the plough.

He chatted with the farmers for some time, indulging their requests for selfies, a far cry from his fiery off-screen reputation, and upon the sight of a farmer tilling the land, asked the cultivator to step aside and took the reins of the oxen tied to the plough as the onlookers clapped merrily. Patekar, whose directorial venture "Prahaar" saw him playing a commando for which he famously underwent rigorous training at a military academy, thereafter left for the CRPF cultural event which is to continue till late in the night.

Known for intense portrayals of a man in uniform in movies such as "Andha Yudh" , "Ab Tak Chhappan" , "Shagird" , "Kohram" and "The Attacks of 26/11", Patekar inaugurated the cultural fest by lighting a lamp, donning the CRPF uniform. The crowd urged the actor for a rendition of some of his famous dialogues and he promptly obliged.