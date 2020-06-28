Jacqueline Byers to topline thriller 'The Devil's Light'

"Salvation" star Jacqueline Byers is set to play the lead role in the upcoming thriller movie, "The Devil's Light". The project, which hails from Lionsgate and Gold Circle, will be directed by Daniel Stamm of "The Last Exorcism" fame, reported Deadline.

Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen and "13 Reasons Why" star Christian Navarro will also feature in the movie alongside Ben Cross, Colin Salmon, and Nicholas Ralph. Robert Zappia has penned the script from a story he co-wrote with Earl Richey Jones, and Todd Jones. Byers, 23, will essay the role of Sister Ann, who devoutly believes performing exorcisms is her calling and studies at a school to master the ritual, confronts a demonic force that infests her school and has mysterious ties to her past.

The project, which is expected to commence shooting later this year, will be produced by Paul Brooks, Jessica Malanaphy, Todd Jones, and Earl Richey. Scott Niemeyer, David Brooks, Brad Kessell, Jeff Levine, and Mick Flannigan are attached as executive producers..