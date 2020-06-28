Dolph Lundgren engaged to Emma Krokdal

"The Expendables" star Dolph Lundgren is engaged to personal trainer Emma Krokdal. The 62-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, along with a photograph in which Krokdal can be seen showing off her engagement ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," Lundgren captioned the picture. Krokdal, 24, also shared a series of images on her page, writing "Someone pinch me." Lundgren's "Expendables" co-star and friend Sylvester Stallone was one of the first to congratulate him.

"Congratulations my good friend. You're the best. Sly," Stallone, who starred with the Swedish actor in his 1894 blockbuster "Rocky IV" , wrote. Lundgren was previously married to interior designer Anette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. They have two daughters - Ida, 24, and Greta, 19 - together..