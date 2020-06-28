Left Menu
Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans as he completes 28 years in industry

Actor Shah Rukh Khan who completed 28 years in the industry put out a beautiful message thanking his fans for their overwhelming support.

28-06-2020
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shah Rukh Khan who completed 28 years in the industry put out a beautiful message thanking his fans for their overwhelming support. With more than 80 films and an impressive array of roles under his belt, Khan credited fans or "allowing him to entertain" them throughout these years.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Don' actor wrote, "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession." He continued with a note of thanks for his fans, "Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."

He is fondly referred to as "Baadshah of Bollywood," "King of Bollywood," and "King Khan" by his admirers. Entertaining the audience for three decades now, the 54-year-old star made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film "Deewana" released in the year 1992.

However, he became a superstar out of the villainous roles he portrayed in his early stages, in movies such as "Baazigar," "Darr," and "Anjaam." Shah Rukh Khan has proved his mettle in acting by his effortless transformation from a romantic hero in "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" to an alcoholic in "Devdas" to a scientist in "Swades" to a determined hockey coach in "Chak De" to a comedy figure in "Chennai Express," and of course a glorified villain in "Don."

A 14-time Filmfare award winner, the superstar has earned numerous accolades, including the coveted title of Padma Shri. He is married to Indian film producer and designer Gauri Khan and has three children -- daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan, AbRam. (ANI)

