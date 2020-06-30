Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Are you waiting for Cobra Kai Season 3? Fans of this American action comedy-drama web television series will be happy to know that the third season will not mark the end to it.

Cobra Kai will have six seasons in total. Season 3 was announced almost a year back and it was set to premiere in May 2020. But the outbreak of China-sponsored Covid-19 has crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the film and series makers had halted and postponed the production due to lockdown.

If rumours are to be believed, Cobra Kai Season 3 will be released in December 2020. But there is no official confirmation on it. It will commence with the final minutes of Season 2 where Miguel will be fighting with his life at the hospital. Vietnam is going to play a vital role in the third season. He is said to be describing why Kreese turns to be a ruthless sensei.

According to fans' predictions, Cobra Kai Season 3 will explore the childhood phase of Kreese. According to Martin, Kreese is a victim of bullying from childhood, Nation Editions revealed.

Fans are happy to know that Johnny Lawrence (The Karate Kid) will be back in Cobra Kai Season 3. It is expected to show the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that started in Season 2.

Apart from the above parts, many things from the second season are expected to be carried on in the imminent season, which include Miguel's injury, Kreese's takeover of the Cobra Kai Dojo, Johnny and Carmen's relationship, Ali's rekindled friendship with Johnny.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in December 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.