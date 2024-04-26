Left Menu

Bengal: Over 60% Voter Turnout in Three Parliamentary Seats

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in three West Bengal constituencies (Darjeeling, Balurghat, Raiganj) in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls till 3 PM. No untoward incidents reported. A total of 47 candidates, including BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, are contesting with 51.17 lakh eligible voters.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:01 IST
Bengal: Over 60% Voter Turnout in Three Parliamentary Seats
  • Country:
  • India

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal recorded over 60 per cent voting till 3 pm in the second phase of polling on Friday, an Election Commission official said.

Polling, which is underway in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies, will continue till 6 pm.

Darjeeling continued to record the highest voter turnout of 61.97 per cent, while Raiganj and Balurghat registered 60.20 per cent and 59.53 per cent polling, respectively, he said.

''Polling is peaceful and there is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the parliamentary constituencies,'' the official said.

Till 2.15 pm, the poll panel received 411 complaints from the three parliamentary constituencies, he said.

A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray in this phase, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise.

Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies. There are 1,999 polling stations in Darjeeling, 1,730 in Raiganj and 1,569 in Balurghat, he said.

A total of 272 companies or 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), alongside 12,983 state police personnel have been deployed for the polls, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024