Bengal: Over 60% Voter Turnout in Three Parliamentary Seats

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal recorded over 60 per cent voting till 3 pm in the second phase of polling on Friday, an Election Commission official said.

Polling, which is underway in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies, will continue till 6 pm.

Darjeeling continued to record the highest voter turnout of 61.97 per cent, while Raiganj and Balurghat registered 60.20 per cent and 59.53 per cent polling, respectively, he said.

''Polling is peaceful and there is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the parliamentary constituencies,'' the official said.

Till 2.15 pm, the poll panel received 411 complaints from the three parliamentary constituencies, he said.

A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray in this phase, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise.

Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies. There are 1,999 polling stations in Darjeeling, 1,730 in Raiganj and 1,569 in Balurghat, he said.

A total of 272 companies or 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), alongside 12,983 state police personnel have been deployed for the polls, the official added.

