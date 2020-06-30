HBO bags rights for Brit Bennett's 'The Vanishing Half'

HBO has acquired the rights for author Brit Bennett's bestseller "The Vanishing Half" and will be turning it into a TV series. According to Deadline, HBO emerged as the winner during an auction that saw 17 bidders vying for the novel that is currently atop The New York Times bestseller list.

The network has struck a low seven-figure deal and plans to adapt the book into a limited series. The novel follows two light-skinned twin sisters who run away from home as teenagers. One returns to raise her daughter on the heels of an abusive relationship, while the other escapes into a new life as a white woman in Los Angeles.

The book, published by Penguin Random House on June 2, is Bennett's second after her 2016 debut "The Mothers", which is being developed as a feature film, starring Kerry Washington in the lead..