As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series 'Arya', actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:29 IST
'Gracious and all heart as always!': Sushmita Sen thanks Preity Zinta for appreciating 'Arya'
Actor Sushmita Sen (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series 'Arya', actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters. Taking to Twitter, Sen penned down a thank you note for 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor.

"There she is!! One of my most #staunch supporters. Gracious and all heart as always!!! I love you @realpreityzinta your grit, audacity and those dazzling dimples LIGHT up many lives, including mine," the former Miss Universe wrote. "Thank you for appreciating #Aarya This one's special!! I love u," her tweet further read.

Preity had earlier in the day posted a long appreciation post for Sen's new Disney+ Hotstar based series 'Arya' and lauded Sushmita for her graceful work in it. The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

