Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for COVID-19

Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said his mother has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after some of his staff members were found to be coronavirus positive The 55-year-old actor and his family members had tested negative for COVID-19 but his mother's test was awaited. The actor also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:29 IST
Actor Aamir Khan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The 55-year-old actor and his family members had tested negative for COVID-19 but his mother's test was awaited. "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes," Aamir tweeted. On Tuesday, the "Dangal" star released a statement and said after members of his staff tested positive, they were immediately quarantined. Aamir said the BMC officials were quick with their response and sterilized the entire society. The actor also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.

