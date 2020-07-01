Left Menu
Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for coronavirus

Actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday confirmed that his mother has tested negative for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:45 IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday confirmed that his mother has tested negative for coronavirus. The 'PK' actor expressed his relief and shared the information on Twitter. He also thanked his fans for their prayers and good wishes.

"Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Love. A," his tweet read. Earlier, on Tuesday, the actor had issued a statement on the microblogging site, confirming that some of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement, he had mentioned about taking his mother to get her tested for the disease. The '3 Idiots' actor also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their precautionary steps.

"I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional, and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses, and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process," his tweet read. Aamir also urged his fans to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

