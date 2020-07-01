Left Menu
Mirzapur Season 2 release possible in Dec 2020, what viewers can see next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:39 IST
Mirzapur Season 2's progress works have been halted due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Mirzapur has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India and fans are ardently waiting for the second season.

The release of Mirzapur Season 2 in 2020 was earlier confirmed by Amazon Prime Video although the exact date is yet to be announced. Numerous speculations are taking heights over social media related to the release of the second season.

Mirzapur Season 2 is likely to be released in December 2020. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Earlier a rumour popped up that the second season would be released in August 2020. Now new rumour claims it will be released in December this year.

The outdoor filming part for Mirzapur Season 2 is no longer taking place currently due to the China-sponsored coronavirus epidemic in India that has crippled the Indian and global entertainment industry. Thus, it will be injustice if fans don't hold their patience for Season 2.

Mirzapur Season 2's progress works have been halted due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country. As far as the plot is concerned, it will mainly revolve around Guddu in Season 2 as he will be full of revenge for what Munna Bhaiya did in Season 1. Fans will highly entertain the fight between Munna Bhaiya and Guddu in the second season. In other words, Season 2 will be filled with plenty of actions, far beyond fans' expectations.

Many fans may not know that Netflix India tagged Amazon Prime Video requesting to reveal Mirzapur Season 2 premiere date. Not only common people, even Netflix India is also eagerly waiting for the announcement of Mirzapur Season 2's release date, which is quite surprising.

The plot for Mirzapur Season 2 is totally kept under wraps. However, the second season is likely to see the returning of Bablu. There is a possibility that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur.

Mirzapur Season 2 is rumoured to be premiered on December 25, 2020. However, it is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

