The Family Man Season 2 release possible by Jan 2021, Manoj Bajpayee shares interesting details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:06 IST
The Family Man Season 2 release possible by Jan 2021, Manoj Bajpayee shares interesting details
These days, Manoj Bajpayee is often questioned about the airing of The Family Man Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The premiere date for Season 2 is yet to be announced but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next.

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly demanding web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 3. It's filming is reportedly accomplished. Manoj Bajpayee will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the second season. The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

"With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 32-year beautiful actress said.

These days, Manoj Bajpayee is often questioned about the airing of The Family Man Season 2. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the 51-year-old actor said ," You won't believe when I went to Australia and the USA, those people & not even our Indians and Pakistanis but local people started recognising me. I got completely impressed with the fact that you do something in Mumbai, India and if it's good it makes you reach internationally."

Manoj Bajpayee also discussed the broad reach OTT platforms saying, "OTT platforms are going to be the norm. People have seen so much series, so many films, so much content during this lockdown that they have got addicted to it and it has become their habit. So OTT, for now, is the biggest thing because there is no other medium possible for the audience right now keeping the Coronavirus infection in mind. Theatres will open but they will take time for the audience to come and watching a film without any fear. Till then OTT is going to be quite a medium.

The post-production was of The Family Man Season 2 was obviously hampered due to China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic, but the actor assured the viewers that it is gradually picking up and everyone is working on it.

The Family Man Season 2 will stream by the completion of 2020 or the first month of 2021, as hinted by Manoj Bajpayee. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

