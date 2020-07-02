Lenny Kravitz announces 'Let Love Rule' memoir

Iconic musician Lenny Kravitz is set to come up with a memoir, to be released later this year, which will cover the first 25 years of his life. Titled "Let Love Rule: A Memoir" , the book borrows its name from the rocker's 1989 debut album, reported Rolling Stone.

Kravtiz, 56, said he is "pleased" to announce the release of his book. "Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album. "That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message," the Grammy winner, known for songs including "Again", "Fly Away" , "American Woman", said.

The memoir will span Kravitz's childhood, as he navigated between Manhattan's Upper East Side and the Bed-Stuy neighbourhood of Brooklyn, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany. With Kravitz as the focal point, "Let Love Rule" will also feature accounts about the singer-songwriter's father, Sy, a news producer; mother Roxie Roker, a TV actor; and actor Lisa Bonet, his muse and former wife. Kravitz will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.

The book, written alongside co-author David Ritz, will hit the shelves on October 6..