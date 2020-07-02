Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but we have beautiful news and updates for you here this time. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent series.

The production of Peaky Blinders Season 6 started on February 11, 2020. Based on its commencement, we expected it to be premiered in the first half of 2021. But the work has been halted due to the China-sponsored coronavirus outbreak. A message about the official Twitter feed March 16 verified that the beginning of production of Peaky Blinders year 6 had been postponed. Thus, we cannot expect it to be out in 2021. Even if the situation develops, we can expect Season 6 at the end of 2021.

According to Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be better than before despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated changes and affected the production. "I always say this, but I think this will be the best series yet. We've had to change a few things because of actors' schedules. I've been through the scripts, so some things have developed and changed, I think, for the better," the series creator Steven Knight said.

Although Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, still Steven Knight said that further alterations might be required down the line as schedules continue to continue. "Obviously the main concern is for everybody's safety. Once we're certain that we can make the show and keep everybody safe, we'll start," Steven Knight added.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the returning of Julia Roberts. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance (as Gina Gray's mom), the series creator said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is highly expected to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, there is also a rumour that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

Even fans will enjoy the returning of Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) in Peaky Blinders Season 6. He was the leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town. The viewers thought he was killed the finale of Season 4. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

