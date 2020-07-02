Is Gotham Season 6’s renewal possible? Know what Fox revealed during Season 5’s renewal

The renewal of Gotham Season 6 is yet to be done and it seems highly unlikely. Although the series lovers have a severe demand for the sixth season, still the chances are very less as the fourth season didn't receive a decent viewers rating and consequently Fox announced the fifth season as the final one.

Gotham Season 6, according to many sources including Deadline, is not going to happen. The creators of the show are in no mood for a renewal. Season 5's finale showed Gotham after a time lapse having the origin story concluded leaving no scope for further extension of the plot. Thus, fans are suggested not to expect the making of Season 6.

On the other hand, it is also true that Gotham Season 5 hardly left any question or cliffhanger in the finale. Thus, Fox already revealed during the renewal of Season 5 that it would be the last or final season, consisting of 12 episodes.

The creators believe there is no requirement for Gotham Season 6 as Season 5 showed David Mazouz's character as Bruce Wayne transforming into Batman. The viewers were mesmerized seeing Ben McKenzie's character Jim Gordon evolving into a moustached lawmaker as seen in the iconic DC comics. Thus, the creators believe they have no plot left for another season as they have covered everything in the previous season.

There is another vital reason why fans should give us their hope for Gotham Season 6. When the finale of Season 5 ended, the series marked a total of 100 episodes. Thus, there is no possibility for another season.

