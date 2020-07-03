HBO sets premiere date for 'Lovecraft Country'
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:11 IST
HBO's upcoming drama series "Lovecraft Country" is set to debut on August 16, the network has announced. The show, which has filmmakers JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele on board as executive producers, will also be available to watch on the streaming platform HBO Max after its airtime at 9 pm, reported Variety.
Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows the journey of two childhood friends across a 1950s America with Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, in search of a missing father. It stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abby Lee, Michael Kenneth Williams, among others.
The series comes from afemme, Inc, Abram's Bad Robot Productions and Peele's Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Misha Green, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller are also attached to executive produce.
