Godzilla vs. Kong release date postponed, Know how Godzilla & Kong differ from each other

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 18:02 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong release date postponed, Know how Godzilla & Kong differ from each other
The imminent Godzilla vs. Kong movie will pitch two iconic motion picture monsters against each other. Image Credit: Facebook / Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 fans have been waiting for long. The movie was initially scheduled to be released on November 20, 2020 but has now been postponed to May 21, 2021.

Warner Bros. Picture has announced the new release dates of several movies that also include Godzilla vs. Kong and The Matrix 4. The new release date of Godzilla vs. Kong is May 21, 2021. The movie creators had no other options left than postponing the release date as the Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

Godzilla vs. Kong will see the actors like Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Shun Oguri, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Lance Reddick and Demián Bichir. Here's the official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong – Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

The imminent Godzilla vs. Kong movie will pitch two iconic motion picture monsters against each other. The fearsome Godzilla will confront the mighty King Kong in the movie. Godzilla is close to 400 feet in height and heavier than Kong, while the latter is closer to 300 feet in height. Kong's home is at the center of the world with sufficient radiation.

The spoilers for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie suggest that Kong has a stone axe that he uses as a weapon. Godzilla will have cool new powers in the flick, but no details are presently known. Kong has no 'superpowers' but has brute force and speed. Godzilla looks like a beast and is very violent

The spoilers reveal in detail that Kong has more fur, might even have a beard. Kong is brown in colour with a stronger body and a smaller head. Kong is now older and quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone axe. These possibilities have been revealed by Dread Central.

Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson's involvement revealed

