Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever: Anil Kapoor on Saroj Khan's demise

Sharing a video reel featuring greatest works of late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, senior actor Anil Kapoor on Friday mourned the demise of the legendary dance maestro.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:53 IST
Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever: Anil Kapoor on Saroj Khan's demise
Actor Anil Kapoor with late choreographer (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a video reel featuring greatest works of late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, senior actor Anil Kapoor on Friday mourned the demise of the legendary dance maestro. Kapoor took to social media to post the video reel which featured him, Khan, and his co-stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sridevi from the sets of different movies.

The 'Nayak' actor also complimented the video with a long note dedicated to the departed choreographer. He began the note with the description of Saroj Khan's "grace and artistry" and said that he feels fortunate to be able to work with her.

"With her grace & artistry, Saroj ji found a place in all our hearts that noone has ever been able to take... she made the most beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers," he wrote. "I was fortunate enough to work with her in many films and got to learn a lot from her. She brought out the dancer in me that I didn't even know was there! Her movements were magic & her face could express so many beautiful emotions... there's no one like her," he added.

Kapoor ended the note by describing how choreographer has left a mark on the Indian film industry. "Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever...I will miss her a lot...Love You Saroj ji...Thank You for everything," he wrote.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Factional feud crops up again in AICF, this time in team selection for chess Olympiad

Factional feud in the All India Chess Federation AICF reared its ugly head again as the two warring groups named separate teams for the FIDE Online Olympiad scheduled to begin from July 22, even as a players forum appealed to the government...

Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a former local head of Amnesty International to more than six years in jail and convicted three other activists on terrorism-related charges for holding a meeting about digital security, the rights group ...

SSLC exams conclude in Karnataka amid COVID-19 scare; CM

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC examinations in Karnataka concluded on Friday with an overall average of about 98 per cent attendance amid the coronavirus scare. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated the lakhs of studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020