Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh winning on twinning on a day out
Actor Sara Ali Khan spent her Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out with her mother on Instagram with a picture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:46 IST
Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the 'Kedarnath' actor, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in multi-coloured Anarkali suits.
In one of the pictures, the two are seen sitting on a couch posing while the other one is a selfie featuring the two wearing attractive designer masks. "Mommy's Day Out #twinning #winning," Khan wrote in the caption.
The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is quite close to her mother and brother Ibrahim Khan. She keeps posting pictures from the family outings to keep her fans entertained. (ANI)
