Film body meets Maha Governor to relax norm restricting senior actors from filming

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Saturday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the guidelines issued by the state government that restricts senior actors from returning to work amid the coronavirus scare. The production of TV shows, web series and films, which were stopped mid-March in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, were in May allowed to restart in non-containment zones with stringent safety guidelines.

As per the guidelines, artistes and crew above 65 years of age are not allowed to resume work. CINTAA Senior Vice President Manoj Joshi said he briefed the Maha Governor about senior citizens, who have families dependent on them for livelihood, and apprised him that they already have had no work for the past three months. He also said that there are continuity issues and producers cannot replace them. "The governor gave us a patient ear. It was a good 40 minute meeting. He was very positive and assured that he would help us in the best way possible. He had received the letter from CINTAA that we had sent him," Joshi said in a statement here. Besides the governor, CINTAA had also sent letters to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Minister Subash Desai and former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"We are glad the meeting with the governor was an eventful one and are hopeful that the outcome would be a positive one. The meeting was indeed reassuring," Joshi said. Earlier, Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had requested the state government to reconsider certain clauses, including restriction on senior artistes and crew members..