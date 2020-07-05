Left Menu
Madhuri Dixit-Nene pays homage to choreographer Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene remembered veteran choreographer and her 'Master ji' Saroj Khan for her ability to make women look beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:47 IST
Actor Madhuri Dixt with late choreographer Saroj Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene remembered veteran choreographer and her 'Master ji' Saroj Khan for her ability to make women look beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen. Khan, who choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her career spanning four decades, died aged 71 of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning.

Though Khan had earned a name with her work in "Hawa Hawai" and "Kaate Nahi Kat Te" from 1987 film "Mr India", it was her collaboration with Dixit-Nene that made her famous. Starting with "Ek Do Teen" in "Tezaab" , she choreographed the actor in "Tamma Tamma Loge" ("Thanedar"), "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" ("Beta") and "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" . In a lengthy Instagram post, Dixit-Nene wrote she still hasn't come to terms with the fact that her "Master Ji", as Khan was fondly called, is no more.

"Losing a friend, philosopher and guide like her is devastating. It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I had spoken to her daughter when she was in the hospital and she told me that Saroj ji would be fine. "Two days later, she was gone. The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," the actor wrote. The 53-year-old actor said Khan had the power to present women with grace and dignity on screen. "Nobody can make women look so beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen like her. She made everything look like poetry in motion. Smitten by her, I had told her, 'Saroji ji, agar aap shakkar hoti na, I would add you in my cup of tea & drink it.' She would laugh heartily at this. I'll miss that playful laughter." Khan's last choreography was for Dixit-Nene in the song "Tabaah Hogaye" from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.

Calling the choreographer a "game changer" in the male dominated industry, the actor said she would miss her a lot "Saroj ji asked me so many questions, one being 'Where did you learn to dance?' 'll miss her many questions. Saroj Khan was a game changer in the industry. She was the rebel in the male dominated profession. "There were rough edges to her personality & I feel that's because life has been pretty uneven to her. I'll miss that determined & headstrong woman," she added. Recalling how the duo had decided to never repeat any movements, Dixit-Nene said Khan wanted to create hook steps which people will "identify with every song." "We created so many movements with no knowledge about what they are called. Who knew Tamma Tamma step was dab? I'll miss inventing hook steps with her. "She was close to my family as well and this loss is deeply personal. There's no one like her and there won't be another like her. Saroj ji, I'll miss everything about you. I'll miss your 'Perrrfect!' she added.

