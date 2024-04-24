AJIO unveils exclusive ethnic collection inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

AJIO, a leading fashion e-tailer, on Wednesday announced the exclusive unveiling of an ethnic collection inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. This limited-edition collection, launched under AJIO's House of Ethnics, will provide customers with over 250 ethnic outfit styles inspired by the series. Customers will be able to shop the collection beginning tomorrow, an AJIO release said.

"The highly anticipated collection takes inspiration from the colours, silhouettes, fabrics and embellishments used in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The range encompasses fabrics like pure silk, tissues, georgettes, and brocades among others, that represent the opulence of the world that Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recreated in the series. It includes skillfully crafted traditional dabka hand embroidery, Parsi embroidery, beadwork as well as digital prints inspired by the series," the release said. The women-focused collection consists of shararas, kurta suit sets, lehengas and saris, and starts at Rs 4,000 going up to Rs 1,50,000.

The collection will also include official recreations of select attire that are adorned by the leading ladies in the show and designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team. "The idea of partnership between AJIO and Netflix is to bring a slice of that world and make it accessible to fans at scale," the release said, adding that the opportunity here is to foster fandom by allowing fans to own and exhibit the unique style inspired by the series.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, "Fashion plays a very important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creations that often explore themes rooted in Indian culture, tradition and heritage. It serves as a means of representing and celebrating these cultural elements on screen. So, when we thought of this collaboration with Netflix for Heeramandi, it made a lot of sense. AJIO's House of Ethnics was the perfect launchpad for this limited-edition collection, enabling access to the fashion that customers adore and helping them create that dreamy Bollywood-inspired look." 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which marks the series debut of the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most awaited series in 2024. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Prepare to be adorned with an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom; the series promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali's legacy.

Shilpa Singh, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships, APAC at Netflix, added, "Costumes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's stories are characters in their own right, adding depth to the storyline. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will have some never before seen ethnic styles and fashion. This collaboration to bring the new and exclusive collection from the AJIO House of Ethnics inspired by Heeramandi is an incredible opportunity for fans to own the exquisite designs worn by the leading ladies in the show." 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to stream from May 1 on Netflix. (ANI)

