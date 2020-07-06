Left Menu
Why Donald Trump brought himself in between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:16 IST
Why Donald Trump brought himself in between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Do you know, the US President Donald Trump had left an advice for Robert Pattinson on Twitter? Image Credit: The Twilight Saga / Facebook

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.

Robert Pattinson, who is still expected to share the screen with Kristen Stewart was struggling to maintain his physique while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, HollywoodLife reported.

"Rob is so ready to get back on The Batman set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult. It's really something he has had to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. It is very demanding but this role can be a game-changer for him," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.

Do you know, the US President Donald Trump had left an advice for Robert Pattinson on Twitter? Donald Trump tweeted in October 2012 – "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!"

Everyone knows Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were a power couple of years back. Their love in both Twilight and their real lives attracted millions of fans. Eventually, they quitted and reports say that Kristen Stewart cheated on him with one of her directors.

According to Koimoi, that person was Rupert Sanders, the director of 2012 movie, Snow White and the Huntsman. Kristen Stewart met him on the sets of Snow White and the Huntsman. Rupert Sanders was already legally committed to Liberty Ross, sister of Oscar-winning composer Atticus Ross.

The Us Weekly published photos of Rupert Sanders in an intimate embrace with actress Kristen Stewart. Liberty Ross subsequently filed for divorce from Sanders in January 2013 with other demands. They were finally separated in May 2014.

The whole saga not only broke Robert Pattinson's but millions of fans' hearts from various parts of the world. During that time, Donald Trump made himself involved in it and publicly advised Robert Pattinson that he should not take back Kristen Stewart.

However, Kristen Stewart later apologized to Robert Pattinson publicly saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

