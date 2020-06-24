Left Menu
Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Updated: 24-06-2020 14:06 IST
Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked
Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan won't be wrong. Whenever fans talk on Jamie Dornan, his romantic and erotic scenes with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades always come in mind.

Many fans are unable to step out of their complex with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's characters in Fifty Shades, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Many fans are wondering that the actors will again play romantic roles in a new movie, as another film on Fifty Shades is not possible because it was based on the Fifty Shades trilogy by English author E. L. James.

Whom does Dakota Johnson prefer most – Jamie Dornan or Christian Grey? The 30-year-old beautiful actress has recently revealed during an episode of Comedy Central's Would You Rather that she would rather spend time with Jamie Dornan over Christian Grey.

"Probably Jamie. He's a lot funnier than Christian Grey, sadly," Dakota Johnson said.

There is no iota of doubt Jamie Dornan is a real life person and a handsome actor with his own life while Christian Grey is a fictional character restricted to E. L. James' fictional novel. However, from Dakota Johnson's answer, it is clear that Chris Martin's present girlfriend opts for realness in comparison to fantasy.

Even Dakota Johnson shared the reason while her pair with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades movies beautifully worked. "If we didn't get along, it would have been so heart-breaking, because the reason why we have a special relationship onscreen is because we have an even more special relationship off. If we couldn't laugh at each other and make fun of each other and trust each other and goof around all the time, then like, it wouldn't have been what it is," Dakota Johnson said, revealed Cinema Blend.

Recently, fans of Dakota Johnson spotted her with her beau, Chris Martin and his kids at a beach. In April, when the United States was on complete lockdown for combatting deadly China-sponsored coronavirus, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted taking a reprieve from their cozy confines and heading out on a bike ride through parts of Malibu.

