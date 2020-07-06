Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Wishes poured in from all corners for actor Ranveer Singh as he turned 35 on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the 'Lootera' actor took to social media to extend birthday greetings to him.

Ranveer's 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie of the star and wrote, "Happy Birthday You Lovely Lovely Human, Pure Pure Soul, Magical Magical Actor, Top Top Friend. Happy TuTu Birthday." Actor Sara Ali Khan also extended birthday greetings to her 'Simmba' co-star with an Instagram story dedicated to him where she posted a collage of pictures of the two and penned down a sweet birthday wish.

"@ranveersingh wishing you all the love, laughter and nutella," she wrote along with the picture. Actor Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself hugging her 'Ladies vs Ricky Behl' co-star and wrote a birthday wish that constituted names of two songs from the films that they both worked in.

"Happy Buhhday to my Jigar Ka Tukda! (Wow! both of our songs together)," she wrote along with the picture. Ayushmann Khurrana wished his fellow "dreamer" by posting a picture with him where both of them are seen holding a Filmfare award-trophy each.

"Sapne dekhta hai ye bhi, aankhein khol ke. Par unka poore hone par aankhein khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer," he wrote. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post three pictures of himself with the birthday boy and wrote a sweet birthday wish for the 'Padmaavat' actor.

"Adani ko jo electricity ka bill deta hai... Woh!! energy ki dukaan- @RanveerOfficialko Happy wale Birthday ki shubhkaamnaaein!!! Love you man," he tweeted. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene also posted a picture of herself dancing with Ranveer on Twitter and wrote, "To the powerhouse of versatile talent and a bit of... ok, a lot of craziness."

"Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial. Sending you my best wishes. Keep shining and spreading your infectious energy," her tweet further read. Others to extended birthday greetings to the 'Gunday' actor include actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)