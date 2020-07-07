Matt Reeves signs overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group

"The Batman" director Matt Reeves has extended his work relationship with Warner Bros by inking an overall deal with the company's television group. Under the multiple-year pact, Reeves and his 6th and Idaho production company will create and develop new projects for Warner Bros Television Group on various platforms, including streamer HBO Max, reported Deadline. Depending on the platform, the projects will be produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content.

Reeves' 6th and Idaho has also roped in Daniel Pipski as its executive vice president and head of television. The company's recent television productions include upcoming Netflix drama series "Away", starring Hilary Swank, NBC pilot "Ordinary Joe" with James Wolk and Amazon Prime Video drama "Tales from the Loop", featuring Rebecca Hall and Jonathan Pryce.

Reeves is currently directing and producing Warner Bros' DC superhero movie "The Batman," which is slated to hit theaters in October 2021..