LS polls: Parasnath Rai files nomination from Ghazipur in presence of CM Dhami

Parasnath Rai on Friday filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency at the district election office in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. CM Dhami was earlier seen accompanying Parasnath Rai and other party members to the election office. Upon reaching the office, other party members welcomed the leaders. During the filing of the nominations, CM Dhami and BJP candidate Parasnath Rai held a brief discussion.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, offered prayers at Kedarnath temple on the day of its opening on Akshaya Tritiya. Chief Minister Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, were present for the darshan of Baba Kedarnath at the time of the opening of the temple doors after a six-month gap. (ANI)

