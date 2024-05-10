Left Menu

LS polls: Parasnath Rai files nomination from Ghazipur in presence of CM Dhami

Parasnath Rai on Friday filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency at the district election office in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:10 IST
LS polls: Parasnath Rai files nomination from Ghazipur in presence of CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Dhami and BJP candidate at Ghazipur Election Office (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parasnath Rai on Friday filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency at the district election office in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. CM Dhami was earlier seen accompanying Parasnath Rai and other party members to the election office. Upon reaching the office, other party members welcomed the leaders. During the filing of the nominations, CM Dhami and BJP candidate Parasnath Rai held a brief discussion.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, offered prayers at Kedarnath temple on the day of its opening on Akshaya Tritiya. Chief Minister Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, were present for the darshan of Baba Kedarnath at the time of the opening of the temple doors after a six-month gap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024