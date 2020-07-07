Left Menu
Madhuri Dixit remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after watching 'Dil Bechara' trailer

A day after the release of the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - 'Dhak Dhak girl' Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday lauded the trailer and remembered the late actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:41 IST
A still from 'Dil Bechara' trailer featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Madhuri took to Twitter to share her views on the trailer and also shared a link to the trailer for her fans to be able to watch it.

"Just watched #DilBecharaTrailer & Sushant touched my heart again with his warm smile," she tweeted. The 53-year-old actor is then seen remembering how Rajput always met her with a bright smile on her face.

"Whenever I met him he had the same smile on his face & I will always remember him that way. Such a beautiful film to celebrate & remember his legacy," she further tweeted. The trailer of 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday by Fox Studios and online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

Adapted from famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' and helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

