'I have never been fitter than I am today': Anil Kapoor gives fitness motivation with post-workout pictures

Giving major fitness goals to his fans, senior actor Anil Kapoor posted a couple of post-workout pictures on social media. The 'Nayak' actor took to both Instagram and Twitter to post the pictures in which he is seen wearing a white coloured round neck T-shirt with black coloured shorts.

While in one picture, he is seen working out in the other one he is just seen posing for the camera. "I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday," Kapoor wrote in the caption.

The 63-year-old actor keeps posting pictures from his workout sessions spilling positivity and giving fitness motivation to all. (ANI)