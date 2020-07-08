Tiffany Haddish to headline comedy 'Homecoming Queen'

Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish is set to feature in the Africa-set comedy "Homecoming Queen". The "Girls Trip" star will also produce the project set up at Amblin Partners.

According to a press release, the film is inspired by the true story of when Haddish travelled to Africa thinking she was royalty, only to find out that that means something completely different on the continent. Raamla Mohamed, a writer on "Scandal" and a co-executive producer on "Little Fires Everywhere", will pen the script.

Holly Bario, Amblin Partners' president of production, and Mia Maniscalco, VP creative affairs, will oversee for the studio..