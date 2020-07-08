Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:47 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link
Fans of Money Heist are trying to establish a link between Alicia Sierra and Tatiana in Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Fans quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. Season 4 of Money Heist ended with multiple cliffhangers and we expect the fifth season to focus on all those and bring new twists in the story.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected likely to be released in April 2021. Although Netflix has not provided any hints on its making and release period, still fans can't stop predicting the spoilers.

The future of Money Heist Season 5 was teased by Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in the series. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" she said, Express noted.

Fans of Money Heist are trying to establish a link between Alicia Sierra and Tatiana in Season 5. Many viewers are on the belief that they were the same person. One La Casa De Papel enthusiast thinks they have spotted a clue confirming they are sisters.

Alicia arrived in the series in the third season when the gang decided to launch a robbery of the Bank of Spain. The avid enthusiasts were incredibly intrigued by Alicia with many speculating if she was related to Tatiana as the pair look almost identical, Express noted.

On the other hand, many viewers were on the opinion that Tatiana was Alicia who wanted to take revenge on The Professor for the demise of Berlin at the Royal Mint. Reddit user MovesLikeVader is convinced Alicia and Tatiana are in fact sisters and working together throughout the Bank of Spain heist. Now avid fans are wondering if Money Heist Season 5 will focus on solving this controversy or not.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5). This is actually based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Former England keeper James eyes coaching role in England

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James says lockdown has given him plenty of time to indulge in his passion for art and also plot a move into management.The 49-year-old, capped 53 times, cut his managerial teeth with Kerala Bla...

HIGHLIGHTS-ILO conference on COVID-19 and the world of work

World leaders spoke at a conference on Wednesday organised by the International Labour Organization on COVID-19 and the world of work.Here are highlights GUY RYDER, ILO HEADThe world of work... has been plunged into unprecedented crisis. UN...

Libyan migrant centres are like concentration camps, pope says

Pope Francis on Wednesday compared migrant detention centres in Libya to concentration camps, saying the world was being given only a diluted version of how hellish life really was for the people living there. The pope, who has in the past ...

Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout

Boohoo commissioned an independent review of its supply chain in Britain on Wednesday after a damaging media report about dire factory working conditions put the brakes on the online fast fashion retailers meteoric rise. While factory condi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020