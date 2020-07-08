Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Fans quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. Season 4 of Money Heist ended with multiple cliffhangers and we expect the fifth season to focus on all those and bring new twists in the story.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected likely to be released in April 2021. Although Netflix has not provided any hints on its making and release period, still fans can't stop predicting the spoilers.

The future of Money Heist Season 5 was teased by Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in the series. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" she said, Express noted.

Fans of Money Heist are trying to establish a link between Alicia Sierra and Tatiana in Season 5. Many viewers are on the belief that they were the same person. One La Casa De Papel enthusiast thinks they have spotted a clue confirming they are sisters.

Alicia arrived in the series in the third season when the gang decided to launch a robbery of the Bank of Spain. The avid enthusiasts were incredibly intrigued by Alicia with many speculating if she was related to Tatiana as the pair look almost identical, Express noted.

On the other hand, many viewers were on the opinion that Tatiana was Alicia who wanted to take revenge on The Professor for the demise of Berlin at the Royal Mint. Reddit user MovesLikeVader is convinced Alicia and Tatiana are in fact sisters and working together throughout the Bank of Spain heist. Now avid fans are wondering if Money Heist Season 5 will focus on solving this controversy or not.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5). This is actually based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended