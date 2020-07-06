Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:42 IST
Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will be delayed in compared to the previous seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended after dropping episode 26 titled 'Timeline' on April 28. The series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 8 as the team is yet to discover the centuries old mystery. Many fans already lost their patience with sheer expressions that the team would never find the controversial treasure. But that's not the case.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will surely return and their journey will continue until they discover the precious treasure many people have been looking for a long time. One of the main reasons for failing in finding the treasure in earlier decades is less advancement in technology. The experts are confident this time as every progress and development is backed by the latest advanced technologies.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is yet to get a renewal order from History Channel. It will continue with the exploration of the island. Based on a television ratings guide's report, the previous season did extremely well as it seemed like the team members were on the threshold of solving 225 years old mystery in the island of Nova Scotia.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will be delayed in compared to the previous seasons. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its transmutation into a global pandemic is another big reason for delay. The Covid-19 pandemic has had badly affected the activities in all the sectors and global entertainment industry is the worst hit. The majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time as the world's health condition is constantly dwindling with less ray of hope.

However, in a month or two, we can see the commencement of some entertainment projects strictly abiding by new guidelines. But The Curse of Oak Island is yet to get the official nod. Thus, the viewers need to wait for it.

EconoTimes reminded that Marty Lagina earlier raised an issue over the budget. Then he revealed with a pleasing note that everybody was willing to stay and work together. Thus, we can again be sure The Curse of Oak Island will not stop with Season 7 and Season 8 is set to be renewed.

Season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island has a huge possibility as the team determined (even in Season 7) not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. It will start where the seventh season left off. Thus, the team led by the Martina brothers will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. They will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 – 1846).

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese c.bank sets 3,900 pound/dollar rate for essential food industries

The Lebanese central bank will provide foreign currency at a fixed exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds per dollar for importers and manufacturers of essential food items, it said on Monday.The central bank will secure the necessary amoun...

World Bank and India sign $750m agreement for MSME Emergency Response Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India today signed the 750 million agreement for the MSME Emergency Response Programme to support the increased flow of finance into the hands of micro, small, and medium enterprises MSMEs, severely impa...

Hong Kong activists skirt security curbs with coded slogans and blank walls

From blank post-it notes to coded slogans hidden in murals, Hong Kong activists are coming up with creative ways to skirt Beijings new national security law. The anti-government protest movement that escalated in June last year spawned an e...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020