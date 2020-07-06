Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended after dropping episode 26 titled 'Timeline' on April 28. The series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 8 as the team is yet to discover the centuries old mystery. Many fans already lost their patience with sheer expressions that the team would never find the controversial treasure. But that's not the case.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will surely return and their journey will continue until they discover the precious treasure many people have been looking for a long time. One of the main reasons for failing in finding the treasure in earlier decades is less advancement in technology. The experts are confident this time as every progress and development is backed by the latest advanced technologies.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is yet to get a renewal order from History Channel. It will continue with the exploration of the island. Based on a television ratings guide's report, the previous season did extremely well as it seemed like the team members were on the threshold of solving 225 years old mystery in the island of Nova Scotia.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will be delayed in compared to the previous seasons. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its transmutation into a global pandemic is another big reason for delay. The Covid-19 pandemic has had badly affected the activities in all the sectors and global entertainment industry is the worst hit. The majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time as the world's health condition is constantly dwindling with less ray of hope.

However, in a month or two, we can see the commencement of some entertainment projects strictly abiding by new guidelines. But The Curse of Oak Island is yet to get the official nod. Thus, the viewers need to wait for it.

EconoTimes reminded that Marty Lagina earlier raised an issue over the budget. Then he revealed with a pleasing note that everybody was willing to stay and work together. Thus, we can again be sure The Curse of Oak Island will not stop with Season 7 and Season 8 is set to be renewed.

Season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island has a huge possibility as the team determined (even in Season 7) not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. It will start where the seventh season left off. Thus, the team led by the Martina brothers will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. They will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 – 1846).

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.