Left Menu
Development News Edition

We lost another gem: Amitabh Bachchan remembers co-star Jagdeep

Remembering veteran actor-comic Jagdeep as a humble human being loved by millions, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said the Hindi film industry lost "another gem" in his death. Jagdeep died on Wednesday at his residence at the age of 81. Bachchan, who worked with the actor in his career-defining run as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay" and "Shahenshah", said Jagdeep had crafted a "unique individual style" of his own.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:54 IST
We lost another gem: Amitabh Bachchan remembers co-star Jagdeep
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Remembering veteran actor-comic Jagdeep as a humble human being loved by millions, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said the Hindi film industry lost "another gem" in his death. Jagdeep died on Wednesday at his residence at the age of 81.

Bachchan, who worked with the actor in his career-defining run as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay" and "Shahenshah" , said Jagdeep had crafted a "unique individual style" of his own. "Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep... the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away.

"He had crafted a unique individual style of his own... and I had the honour of working with him in several films... the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being 'Sholay' and 'Shahenshah'," Bachchan wrote on his blog. The 77-year-old actor had a guest appearance in Jagdeep's 1988 directorial "Soorma Bhopali" .

"A humble human... loved by millions. My duas and my prayers," he added. The last of the comic icons in the tradition of seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood, the actor had a prolific career that lasted beyond 400 films, including "Do Bigha Zamin" , "Aar Paar" , "Khilona" , "Teen Bahuraniyan" , and many other memorable roles.

Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started his journey in cinema as a child actor with the 1951 film "Afsana" and went on to do lead roles in movies like "Bhabhi" and "Barkha". He took a comedic turn from Shammi Kapoor-starrer "Brahmachari" and later featured in titles like "Purana Mandir" , "Andaz Apna Apna" , "Phool Aur Kaante" , among others.

Bachchan said Jagdeep's memorable performances brought joy and happiness all around. "Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the country. There were many others at the time that did similar... the eminent and distinguished... Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant - Amjad Khan's father, a giant of a actor... and many many others..." he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly

The Indian domestic season will only start when it is safe for young players to travel within the country for their Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. There is a huge uncertainty with regards to Indias domestic tourna...

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday following gains for major US tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia rose.US stocks have recovered most of this years losses, helping to push up global ...

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc

Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...

Maha govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Juhu beach

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise the lease rent for food vendors operating on its land at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. The decision, taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, will reduce the governments annual revenue by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020