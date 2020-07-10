Lucy Liu to star in ABC’s workplace comedy pilot

"Kill Bill" star Lucy Liu is set to play the lead in a multi-camera comedy from "Friends" alum Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV. The untitled series will be directed by Christine Gernon, reported Variety.

Liu will play Devin, the head of a successful modern furniture company, who is unfamiliar with failure. But when she adopts a baby, she's not prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom. Liu will also be serving as a producer.

Goldberg-Meehan will pen the script and executive produce the comedy, which was previously titled "Bossy" and "Kids Matter Now"..