Mindhunter Season 3: Choreographer Eric gives updates on director David Fincher’s plans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:32 IST
David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast of Mindhunter Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

It has been almost a year since Mindhunter Season 2 dropped its finale, and thankfully Season 3 is currently under discussion. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3. Netflix announced in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects.

Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt. He has weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric added.

As of now Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed. The coronavirus outbreak across the globe and the consequent lockdown won't allow the web series to be renewed as every production has been stopped for an indefinite time period. However, if the show returns, it is unlikely to be released this year. Fans can expect the series earliest by 2021 or 2022.

David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast of Mindhunter Season 3. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

