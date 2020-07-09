Left Menu
Sex Education Season 3: Topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak

Updated: 09-07-2020 22:29 IST
The production house, Eleven Film and Netflix need to take a final decision on the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can commence it in August or not. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Sex Education Season 3 has been confirmed by Netflix, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can see again in the series. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent Netflix series.

Sex Education Season 3 can see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey reprising their roles as Otis Milburn, Dr Jean F. Milburn, Eric Effiong, and Maeve Wiley respectively. Fans will be happy to see some new faces in the imminent seasons but the names are yet to be officially revealed.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

The production house, Eleven Film and Netflix need to take a final decision on the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can commence it in August or not. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its fast transformation into a global pandemic has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

Almost all the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed due to the pandemic situation. Thus, we need to wait to get further updates on the production. However, the production for Sex Education is likely to commence in August under the newly released guidelines.

There was a rumour that Season 3 will mark an end to Sex Education. The series aficionados must remember that there is no such official confirmation from Netflix.

The imminent Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. They are likely to reunite in the upcoming episodes. Two options are there – Jean may abort her pregnancy or she confesses it to Otis and give birth to a baby. The plot is highly expected to deal with hardcore topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to name a few. It will be full of thrill, suspense and emotional plot and quite interesting than the previous seasons.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

