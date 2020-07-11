‘The Moodys’ renewed for season two by Fox

Fox has renewed comedy-drama "The Moodys", starring actors Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, for a second season. The first installment of the show, based on the Australian series "A Moody Christmas", aired last year during the holiday season. Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill, "The Moodys" follows the tight-knit, but somewhat dysfunctional, Moody family.

"With 'The Moodys', we set out to brand the holidays in the only way Fox can bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show and a family everyone at the network fell in love with...We're looking forward to The Moodys' future adventures," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. The show features Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, and Jay Baruchel as the Moodys' adult kids. The cast also includes Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, and Gerry Dee.